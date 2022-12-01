Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

