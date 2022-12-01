Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $70,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.9% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $12,614,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $608.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $832.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

