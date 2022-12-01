Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,304,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $69,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,659.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

