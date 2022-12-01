Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,938 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

NYSE ABC opened at $170.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $171.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average is $147.36.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

