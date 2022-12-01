Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 17,254 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.24.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,262 shares of company stock worth $8,863,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.