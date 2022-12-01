Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.



