Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 109,800 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $67,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, Director Anthony J. Asher bought 3,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $40,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,906.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Timothy W. Mulhern sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $47,807.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 3,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 418.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs.

Featured Articles

