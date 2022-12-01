Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 375,900 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $83,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 31.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

COP stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $153.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

