Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 300 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of KKR opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

