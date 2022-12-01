Northern Trust Corp Sells 62,050 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,050 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $218,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% during the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 324,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.23. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.