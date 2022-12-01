Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 661 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 205,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

