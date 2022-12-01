Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.