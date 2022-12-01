Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 570,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 159,534 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

