Northern Trust Corp Sells 33,366 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $244,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in DTE Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,480,000 after purchasing an additional 183,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $116.01 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

