Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

