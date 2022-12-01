Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities stock opened at $146.90 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

