Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sony Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sony Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SONY. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Sony Group Company Profile

Shares of SONY stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

