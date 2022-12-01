Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 956,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,390 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $250,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,657,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,635,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $220.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.76 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.42 and its 200 day moving average is $256.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

