Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of BRT Apartments worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Stock Up 2.1 %

BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

BRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,106,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,154,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $69,035.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,039,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,473,587.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,106,844 shares in the company, valued at $59,154,309.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 120,818 shares of company stock worth $2,462,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.