Northern Trust Corp Has $215.04 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of CMS Energy worth $215,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,117,000 after purchasing an additional 296,933 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 38.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,344,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,735,000 after purchasing an additional 926,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

CMS opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

