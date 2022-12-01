Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $519,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,417,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,743,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.5% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE PLD opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

