Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,678 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,297,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,048,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,783,000 after purchasing an additional 540,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.61%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.