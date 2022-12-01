iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 148,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,156,478 shares.The stock last traded at $21.12 and had previously closed at $20.85.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.