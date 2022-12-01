Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RSI. National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$635.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.40. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$5.68 and a 12-month high of C$6.59.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

