Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.18 and last traded at $72.33. Approximately 83,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,420,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

