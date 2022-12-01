Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 5.2%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.10. 1,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 322,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $248,618.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 514,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,759,112.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,933. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 142,445 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 264,212 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 285,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.