Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.15. 835,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,534,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Vale Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

