American International Group Inc. Sells 8,893 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $7,107,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,570,000 after purchasing an additional 932,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of COF stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $106.88.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

