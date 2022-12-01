American International Group Inc. Sells 2,421 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

ES opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.