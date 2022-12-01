Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,051 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $56,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 74,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 64,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.