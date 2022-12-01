Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $59,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 2,030.3% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $87.57.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

