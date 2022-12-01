iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $182.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

