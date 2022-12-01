American International Group Inc. Sells 2,396 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.