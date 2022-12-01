Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,393 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.74% of Switch worth $60,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Switch by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,800,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,046,000 after acquiring an additional 96,704 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Switch by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,049,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after buying an additional 96,345 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,343,000 after buying an additional 631,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Switch by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,569,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after buying an additional 169,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

