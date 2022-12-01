Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Extra Space Storage worth $60,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 409.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

EXR stock opened at $160.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.03. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $228.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

