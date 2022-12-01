Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 229,408 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 229,408 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.30% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $49,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

EXPD opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

