Natixis Sells 57,856 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,856 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,381,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 774.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 84,094 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,759. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

