Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 19,044 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.42% of Evergy worth $63,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Evergy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 149.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Evergy by 30.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy Increases Dividend

EVRG opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.