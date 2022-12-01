West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 816,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,220 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.96% of West Fraser Timber worth $62,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WFG opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

