Natixis Purchases Shares of 264,700 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 264,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000. Natixis owned about 0.15% of Virtu Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

