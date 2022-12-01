Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,525 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

RHI opened at $78.78 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

