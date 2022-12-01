Commerce Bank Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.