The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2,437.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,588 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $167.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -33.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Raymond James cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

