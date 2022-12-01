Natixis Buys 58,030 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,030 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.2 %

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $209.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.