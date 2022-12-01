Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 15,523 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $461.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $463.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.