Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $212.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake Trading Up 4.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $142.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $378.11.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

