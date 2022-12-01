First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $32,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 219,854 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 214,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 64,971 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

