Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Block by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 589,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 106,486 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,401,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,967 shares of company stock worth $23,187,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $67.77 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $220.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.70.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.