72,804 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.8 %

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ED opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

