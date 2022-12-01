Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 617,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

